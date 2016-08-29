BRIEF-PR TIMES to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 35,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 26 and May 30
Aug 29 CL International Co., Ltd:
* Says its shares will be delisted from Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market, effective Sept. 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GRlWeQ
* Contract is with Stureplansgruppen