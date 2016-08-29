BRIEF-Media Kobo buys back 4.2 pct stake of shares for 280 mln yen
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
Aug 29 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd :
* Says it names Sun Zhongchun as new chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IXGy8p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it bought 4.2 percent stake of shares back for totaling about 280 million yen during the period from April 18 to May 18
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 64.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO