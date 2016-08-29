BRIEF-AEON Fantasy plans playground facility operating JV in Vietnam
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
Aug 29 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd :
* Says it names Bi Hua as new general manager
* Appoints Zhao Hongtao as acting CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZvKoHa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
* Says it has agreed on a capital alliance with Daicel Corp for mutual business improvement through cross holding shares