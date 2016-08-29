Aug 29 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned investment unit and media unit plan to invest 3 million yuan respectively to set up a big data joint venture in Wuhan, with partner

* JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the two units to hold a 30 percent stake respectively in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fzP9xe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)