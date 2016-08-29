BRIEF-AEON Fantasy plans playground facility operating JV in Vietnam
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
Aug 29 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned investment unit and media unit plan to invest 3 million yuan respectively to set up a big data joint venture in Wuhan, with partner
* JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the two units to hold a 30 percent stake respectively in it
* Says it has agreed on a capital alliance with Daicel Corp for mutual business improvement through cross holding shares