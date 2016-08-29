BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees
- Source link: (bit.ly/2bBuWmf)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees
May 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------