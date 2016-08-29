BRIEF-PR TIMES to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 35,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 26 and May 30
Aug 29 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited :
* Says the actual controller and coordinated actor cut stake in the co to 53.0 percent from 60.7 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tkmn0Z; goo.gl/nP9Vd9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 35,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 26 and May 30
* Contract is with Stureplansgruppen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)