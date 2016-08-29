BRIEF-Tejnaksh Healthcare to start pharma sub unit
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pR6aZj) Further company coverage:
** Shares of Tata Motors rise as much as 3.7 pct to 522.50 rupees, their highest since August 8
** Jaguar Land Rover volumes and revenue grew 9 pct and is expected to get a 350-400-mln pound boost from currency benefits for the rest of FY17 - Jefferies
** Co's June-qtr consol net profit more than halved after the pound depreciated following Britain's decision to leave the European Union
** Stock top gainer on Nifty 50 index, after extending gains from Friday
** Shares have gained 82.3 pct since hitting over a two-year low on Feb. 11
May 19 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a record high on Friday, scaling an all-time peak for the fourth time in five sessions, as consumer goods makers surged after the government finalised rates for its upcoming goods and services tax (GST).