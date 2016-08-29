** Shares of Tata Motors rise as much as 3.7 pct to 522.50 rupees, their highest since August 8

** Jaguar Land Rover volumes and revenue grew 9 pct and is expected to get a 350-400-mln pound boost from currency benefits for the rest of FY17 - Jefferies

** Co's June-qtr consol net profit more than halved after the pound depreciated following Britain's decision to leave the European Union

** Stock top gainer on Nifty 50 index, after extending gains from Friday

** Shares have gained 82.3 pct since hitting over a two-year low on Feb. 11