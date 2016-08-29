Aug 29 Shanghai Sanmao Enterprise Group Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy its Chongqing-based woolen sub-subsidiary for about 74 million yuan

* Says it to buy a Taicang-based woolen company, which wholly owned by the Chongqing-based woolen sub-subsidiary, for 14.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OoS2Uh

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)