Aug 29 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd :

* Says its unit establishes a jv named GUIZHOU GUANG DE LI PHARMACEUTICALS in China, with De Li Limited

* Says the jv with registered capital of 120 million yuan and the unit holds 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QvMp2Y

