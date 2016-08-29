BRIEF-Tejnaksh Healthcare to start pharma sub unit
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pR6aZj) Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 first tranche super short-term financing notes worth 750 mln yuan, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.39 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lAZlji
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pR6aZj) Further company coverage:
* SALES INCREASED C. 160% TO EUR2.6 MILLION FOR Q1 2017, COMPARED TO EUR1.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016.