Aug 29 EISO Enterprise :

* Says it repurchased 770,000 shares of the company during June 28 to Aug. 26

* Says total purchase amount of T$11,318,685

* Repurchased 770,000 shares of its common shares as of Aug. 26, representing a 2.3 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTuf8C

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)