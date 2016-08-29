BRIEF-PR TIMES to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 35,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 26 and May 30
Aug 29 EISO Enterprise :
* Says it repurchased 770,000 shares of the company during June 28 to Aug. 26
* Says total purchase amount of T$11,318,685
* Repurchased 770,000 shares of its common shares as of Aug. 26, representing a 2.3 percent stake
