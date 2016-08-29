BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 TerraSky :
* Says its Sapporo-based cloud integration subsidiary will acquire Salesforce-related system development business from Win Consul, Inc. at non-public price on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/e3Ba8b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19