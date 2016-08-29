BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
Aug 29 SCiNEX Corp :
* Says it to buy a Japan-based co SUNMARK from two companies and seven individuals for 700 million yen (including expense)
* Says the transaction planned effective on early October
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LbLNa3
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19