BRIEF-Kancera Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 9.7 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 29 Oncolys BioPharma Inc :
* Says it to receive patent for production method of OBP-601 (Censavudine) in Europe
* Says OBP-601 (Censavudine) is under research and development as HIV infection treatment drug
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1hWRzf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Board anticipates consolidated financial result for year ending 30 June 2017 to be a loss in range of $5m to $5.5m after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: