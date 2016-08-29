BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Toho Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy SYSTEM'S CONSULTANT CO., LTD. on Sep. 6
* Says SYSTEM'S CONSULTANT CO., LTD. is engaged in software development
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QoLXBa
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company