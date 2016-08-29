Aug 29 Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :
* Says the company forms a business alliance with Concordia
Financial Group Ltd 's unit The Bank of Yokohama Ltd,
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc 's unit Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Bank of Kyoto Ltd and Gunma
Bank Ltd
* The co plans to buy 9,000 shares (15 percent stake) in Sky
Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd from Bank of Yokohama, Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank, on Sep. 16, and will hold a 15 percent stake
in it after transaction
* Sky Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd was established by Bank
of Yokohama, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Bank of Kyoto and Gunma
Bank
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rS85wo
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)