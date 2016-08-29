Aug 29 Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :

* Says the company forms a business alliance with Concordia Financial Group Ltd 's unit The Bank of Yokohama Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc 's unit Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Bank of Kyoto Ltd and Gunma Bank Ltd

* The co plans to buy 9,000 shares (15 percent stake) in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd from Bank of Yokohama, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, on Sep. 16, and will hold a 15 percent stake in it after transaction

* Sky Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd was established by Bank of Yokohama, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rS85wo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)