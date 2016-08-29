BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 WBF Resort Okinawa Co Ltd :
* Says it took out 194 million yen loan with interest rate at 2.375 percent on May 30
* Says maturity on April 30, 2036
* Says proceeds are used as working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Oz2UUd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company