BRIEF-Kancera Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 9.7 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 29 Sosei Group :
* Says its Japanese subsidiary Sosei Co. Ltd. has completed the Japanese Phase III study of SO-1105 (miconazole 50 mg, muco-adhesive tablet) for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; meeting the primary endpoint as requested for submission
* Says the study was an open-label, randomized, multi-site, parallel-group, comparative clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of SO-1105 in comparison with a commercialized formulation of miconazole in patients with oropharyngeal candidiasis in Japan
* Says the cure rate after the completion of the targeted study medication period with SO-1105 was the same as the comparator in terms of the primary endpoint
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DyOcuy

* Board anticipates consolidated financial result for year ending 30 June 2017 to be a loss in range of $5m to $5.5m after tax