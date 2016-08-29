BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 Modacom Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the issuance of 10 billion won worth convertible bonds as of Aug. 29
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CJg44Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company