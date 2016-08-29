BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 462.2 percent y/y
* Says it plans to boost semiconductor unit's capital to 3.2 billion yuan ($479.20 million) from 814 million yuan
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($748.75 million) medium-term notes, 5.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans to boost Shenzhen unit's capital to 1.85 billion yuan from 300 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cl4GQY; bit.ly/2cl4eSN; bit.ly/2btoD8j
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company