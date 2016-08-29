Aug 29 RS Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 80,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,357 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 30

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NFy02I

