BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
Aug 29 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings for totaling 11.91 billion yen with payment date on Sep. 15 and transaction date on Sep. 6
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement for totaling 2 billion yen with subscription date on Sep. 26 and payment date on Sep. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UttvFb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
* Underlying sales performance of business remained positive in H2 with like for like sales continuing to grow by 1.7% for year to date