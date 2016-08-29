Aug 29 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings for totaling 11.91 billion yen with payment date on Sep. 15 and transaction date on Sep. 6

* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement for totaling 2 billion yen with subscription date on Sep. 26 and payment date on Sep. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UttvFb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)