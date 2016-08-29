BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 516.47 million yuan ($77.34 million)in H1 versus net profit of 1.95 billion yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2buaWmG
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company