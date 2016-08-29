Aug 29 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as H1 2016 dividend

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tMCsyj

(Beijing Headline News)