BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :
* Says it will buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$21.34 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lwkVX0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company