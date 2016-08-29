BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Aug 30
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company