BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned biotechnology subsidiary in Hunan, China
* Says it to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned biological medicine subsidiary in Hunan, China
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company