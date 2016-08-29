BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
Aug 29 BYD :
* Says it will pay 3.67 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend
* Underlying sales performance of business remained positive in H2 with like for like sales continuing to grow by 1.7% for year to date