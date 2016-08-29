Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
Aug 29 Accupix Inc:
* Says it raises 2.5 billion won in private placement of 2.24 million shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/snqk2C
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SELL 15 BANK BRANCHES TO M&G REAL ESTATE AND TO GRANT PURCHASE OPTION OF ANOTHER BANK BRANCH