BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
Aug 29 JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd :
* Says it issued short-term financing notes worth up to 1 billion yuan
* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment, supplement of operating working capital, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7626dl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
