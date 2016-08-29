Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
Aug 29 China Shipping Haisheng Co Ltd
* Says it has unloaded 34.6 million shares in China Merchants Securities for 617.9 million yuan ($92.52 million) on Aug 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bwOgPN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SELL 15 BANK BRANCHES TO M&G REAL ESTATE AND TO GRANT PURCHASE OPTION OF ANOTHER BANK BRANCH