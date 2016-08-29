Aug 29 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2016 H1 as a record of Sept. 2

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ISSVrT

