BRIEF-Moss Bros says chairman of audit committee Bryan Portman to retire
* Bryan Portman, chairman of audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from board following company's agm on 18 may 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Sanjiang Shopping Club :
* Says its Fenghua-based pre-packaged food wholesale wholly owned subsidiary will merge with its Fenghua-based food processing wholly owned subsidiary
* Says the pre-packaged food subsidiary will remain and the food processing subsidiary will dissolve after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yGRspN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to issue new unit via private placement and will raise 235.3 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 22 and payment date on May 23