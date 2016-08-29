BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Concord Securities :
* Says it will retire 25,000,000 shares of its treasury stock, representing a 3.8 percent stake
* Says treasury stock retirement record date is Sep. 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AMHeBh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav