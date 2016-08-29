Aug 29 Concord Securities :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.21 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 19

* Last date before book closure Sep. 20 with book closure period from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25

* Record date Sep. 25

* Payment date Oct. 21

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8LgNyA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)