BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 75.2 percent y/y at 227.5 million yuan ($34.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2btOuNc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav