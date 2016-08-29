BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24
Aug 29 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 23.85 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($194.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bU0wNW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24
* Expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0-$2.1 billion in constant currency in 2017