BRIEF-Moss Bros says chairman of audit committee Bryan Portman to retire
Bryan Portman, chairman of audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from board following company's agm on 18 may 2018
Aug 29 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($598.96 million) commercial paper
* Says it plans to invest about 1.15 billion yuan in hog breeding project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c8ziDL ; bit.ly/2bLJsq1
($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it plans to issue new unit via private placement and will raise 235.3 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 22 and payment date on May 23