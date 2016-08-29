BRIEF-Mondo TV: Milan court rejects claim for damages in litigation with Clan Celentano
* SAID ON THURSDAY, WITH REFERENCE TO THE LITIGATION WITH CLAN CELENTANO SRL, THE MILAN COURT HAS REJECTED MONDO TV'S CLAIM FOR DAMAGES
Aug 29 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign agreements on tourism projects with investment of about 1.2 billion yuan ($179.69 million)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bLOeZn; bit.ly/2c8Bjjl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY, WITH REFERENCE TO THE LITIGATION WITH CLAN CELENTANO SRL, THE MILAN COURT HAS REJECTED MONDO TV'S CLAIM FOR DAMAGES
* Says it plans to fully acquire Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy Ltd on Sept. 1 instead of June 1