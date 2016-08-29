BRIEF-Briscoe Group says it will seek ASX listing
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
Aug 29 Pang Da Automobile Trade Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($598.81 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bLVHmC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intends to seek listing for Briscoe Group Limited on ASX as a foreign exempt entity
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S