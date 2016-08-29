BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE, Aug 29 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32300 ICS-201(B22mm) 32800 ICS-102(B22mm) 26500 ICS-103(23mm) 33200 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 44900 ICS-105(26mm) 39800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41200 ICS-105(27mm) 45600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40600 ICS-105MMA(27) 42500 ICS-105PHR(28) 46000 ICS-105(28mm) 43600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 43400 ICS-105(29mm) 44400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 44200 ICS-105(30mm) 45000 ICS-105(31mm) 46200 ICS-106(32mm) 47500 ICS-107(34mm) 55300
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
** Asia is expected to receive about 1.2 mln tonnes of naphtha from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean next month, up 30 pct from volumes in May, traders say