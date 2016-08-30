BRIEF-Filinvest Land says Q1 net income 1.41 bln pesos, 7% higher than last year
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Shinhan 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co., LTD.:
* Says it will merge with Dreamsecurity Co Ltd
* Says merger ratio of 1:9.3244565 between the company and Dreamsecurity
* Says 29.2 million new shares will be issued for the merger
* Says expected merger effective date of Jan. 31, 2017 and registered date of Feb. 2, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EhshHS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: