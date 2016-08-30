Aug 30 Shinhan 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co., LTD.:

* Says it will merge with Dreamsecurity Co Ltd

* Says merger ratio of 1:9.3244565 between the company and Dreamsecurity

* Says 29.2 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Jan. 31, 2017 and registered date of Feb. 2, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EhshHS

