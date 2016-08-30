BRIEF-E for L Aim Pcl says qtrly net loss was 39.1 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd:
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 8.1 percent to 17.11 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 160 million to 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/340HTU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital