PRECIOUS-Gold steady as risk appetite fades, dollar pressured

May 15 Gold prices on Monday held on to their gains in the previous session, as weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend weighed on risk appetite and pressured the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,228.32 per ounce at 0058 GMT. The yellow metal rose about 0.3 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.04 percent at $1228.20 an ounce. * The dollar started the week on t