BRIEF-Filinvest Land says Q1 net income 1.41 bln pesos, 7% higher than last year
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute three new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for 2016 H1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9e1VRe
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: