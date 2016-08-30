** Property developer DLF Ltd rises as much as 2 pct to 161.40 rupees, its biggest intraday pct gain in more than 3 wks

** Net profit more than doubles to 2.61 bln rupees ($38.9 mln) for Q1 ended June 30, from 1.26 bln rupees ($18.8 mln), a year earlier

** 7 of 14 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 2 "hold" and 5 "sell" or lower; their median price target 140.00 rupees

** Stock's PE ratio 51.33, higher than the Nifty 100 Index ratio of 39.42

** Stock had risen 36.5 pct YTD as of Monday's close ($1 = 67.0700 Indian rupees)