Aug 30 Gansu Dunhuang Seed :

* Says it will dissolve a Jiuquan-based farm produce branch

* Says it will set up a farm produce trade company with registered capital of 10 million yuan in Jiuquan

* Says it will invest 8 million yuan in the new company, holding 80 percent stake in it

* Says the management team will hold the other 20 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/waJKNZ

