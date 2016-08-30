BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment says qtrly revenue HK$21.8 mln
May 15 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :
Aug 30 Gansu Dunhuang Seed :
* Says it will dissolve a Jiuquan-based farm produce branch
* Says it will set up a farm produce trade company with registered capital of 10 million yuan in Jiuquan
* Says it will invest 8 million yuan in the new company, holding 80 percent stake in it
* Says the management team will hold the other 20 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/waJKNZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :
May 15 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :