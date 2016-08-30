BRIEF-E for L Aim Pcl says qtrly net loss was 39.1 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit plans to invest 10 million yuan in investment industrial fund
* Says the scale of the fund to be up to 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/zryl4F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital