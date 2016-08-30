Aug 30 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd :

* Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with partner, a telephone service company

* The parties will cooperate in telecommunication service, OTT new media operation business, global Internet private network service, SDN/NFV network reconstruction and ICT innovation incubator field

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QRIX3q

