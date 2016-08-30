BRIEF-E for L Aim Pcl says qtrly net loss was 39.1 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with partner, a telephone service company
* The parties will cooperate in telecommunication service, OTT new media operation business, global Internet private network service, SDN/NFV network reconstruction and ICT innovation incubator field
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QRIX3q
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital