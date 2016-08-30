** eClerx Services rises as much as 9.9 pct to a record high of 1,784.40 rupees; last down 1 pct

** Board approves proposal for share buyback worth up to 2.34 bln rupees (bit.ly/2by1Ird)

** Company posted a 27 pct rise in quarterly consolidated profit on Monday

** About 186,092 shares traded by 0541 GMT, 10 times the stock's 30-day average volume (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)