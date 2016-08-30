BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** eClerx Services rises as much as 9.9 pct to a record high of 1,784.40 rupees; last down 1 pct
** Board approves proposal for share buyback worth up to 2.34 bln rupees (bit.ly/2by1Ird)
** Company posted a 27 pct rise in quarterly consolidated profit on Monday
** About 186,092 shares traded by 0541 GMT, 10 times the stock's 30-day average volume
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade